CAIRO A new road linking Egypt to its southern neighbour Sudan will be inaugurated on September 20, significantly cutting transport costs between the two countries, a senior Egyptian official was cited by state news agency MENA as saying on Saturday.

The road, which cost 45 million Egyptian pounds (4.6 million pounds) to build, will connect the village of Qastal in southern Egypt to the northern Sudanese city of Halfa, said Ibrahim Amer, a senior transport official, according to MENA.

(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Sophie Hares)