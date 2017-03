CAIRO Egypt has no intention of a waging a holy war against Syria, but still supports the Syrian peoples' desire for freedom, new Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy said on Saturday.

The Islamist Muslim Brotherhood movement of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi last month joined a call by some Sunni clerics for a jihad against the Syrian government and its Shi'ite allies.

Signalling a different approach, the newly installed Fahmy told reporters: "There are no intentions for jihad in Syria."

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh, writing by Crispian Balmer; editing by Edmund Blair)