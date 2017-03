CAIRO Six Mexican tourists were killed and 10 others wounded in a bus accident on Friday in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, medical and security sources said.

The tourists were travelling on a bus near Saint Catherine's monastery in central Sinai when the accident occurred, the sources said.

No further information about the accident was immediately available.

