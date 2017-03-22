Fahad, an 8-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Yousef, a 7-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Sheikh Suleiman Abu Shukri walks during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Volunteers hold flags of Germany, France and other countries during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Vehicles and motorcycles, mostly families of camel riders and owners of camels, arrive during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, walk with their camels near the starting line during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Hashem, an 8-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ahmed, a 10-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, ride their mounts as they prepare to compete in the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members from the European Camel Association (ECA) from France and Germany drink Arabian coffee during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A child jockey competes on his mount during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ayman, an 11-year-old jockey, kisses his camel near the starting line during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts at the starting line during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

ISMAILIA, Egypt On a desert track in eastern Egypt camels race across the sand, urged on by their young jockeys and a convoy of cars speeding alongside them.

The race is part of an annual camel festival outside the city of Ismailia which has attracted participants from 13 Arab countries this year, as well as enthusiasts from France, Germany, Italy and Austria.

While the prize money is modest - 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($5,500) split between the winners of several races - competition among bedouin tribes is strong.

Organisers hope international interest is growing, pointing to the presence this year of Europeans who came to see how the festival was organised, though they did not take part in the races.

"It's the first time they have come," said Sheikh Suleiman Abu Shukri, whose tribe extends from Egypt's Sinai peninsula into neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

Around 150 camels competed in races ranging from the relatively short 3 km (2 mile) course to a 15 km race, or three laps of the 5 km circuit. The jockeys were mostly small children aged 11 or under.

($1 = 18.2500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Amr Abdallah; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Alison Williams)