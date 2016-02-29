The remains of a Russian airliner which crashed is seen in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO Egypt's tourism revenue has declined by roughly $1.3 billion (£933.7 million) since a Russian plane crash in the Sinai last year, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in a televised interview on Monday.

Egypt's president said last week that a Russian plane that crashed in Sinai last October, killing all 224 people on board, had been downed by terrorists seeking to damage its tourism industry and ties with Russia, echoing a position already taken by Western countries and Moscow.

"After the plane crash, over the past three or four months, we lost around $1.2 billion or $1.3 billion in revenues," Sherif said.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)