CAIRO A Cairo criminal court on Sunday sentenced ousted President Hosni Mubarak's former chief of staff to seven years in jail and fined him 36.4 million Egyptian pounds on charges of making illegal gains, the state news agency MENA said.

Zakaria Azmi has been held since April 2011 on charges of amassing wealth unlawfully. He is among several officials from Mubarak's administration detained on corruption and other charges.

Mubarak, 84, is also under investigation for graft, abuse of power and ordering the killing of protesters during the 18-day uprising that ousted him on February 11, 2011. The verdict is due on June 2.

(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Janet Lawrence)