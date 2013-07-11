UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon expressed concern on Thursday about continued detentions in Egypt and arrest warrants issued for Muslim Brotherhood leaders and others after the military removed the country's first freely elected leader last week.

In a phone call with Egypt's Foreign Minister Mohammed Kamal Amr, Ban "made clear that there is no place for retribution or for the exclusion of any major party or community in Egypt," according to a statement from Ban's office.

"(Ban) reiterated his support for the aspirations of the Egyptian people, and called for a peaceful dialogue that includes all parts of Egypt's political spectrum to find a way forward," the statement said.

The Egyptian army's removal of former President Mohamed Mursi, after millions took to the streets to protest against him, has left the Arab world's most populous country polarized by divisions unseen in its modern history.

On Wednesday, Egypt's public prosecutor ordered the arrest of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie and several other senior Islamists, accusing them of inciting violence on Monday when 53 supporters of Mursi and four members of the security forces were killed in a dawn clash.

Ban reminded Amr "of Egypt's international obligations and the need to fully respect the right to freedom of association, speech and due process," the statement said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Vicki Allen and Cynthia Osterman)