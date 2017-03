WASHINGTON The United States' aid policy on Egypt is still under review, the State Department said on Wednesday, following a violent crackdown by Egyptian security forces that killed at least 149 people.

U.S. officials have been grappling with how to respond to the situation in Egypt, in particular, how to handle the $1.55 billion in mostly military aid that Washington sends each year to Cairo, a key ally in the Middle East.

