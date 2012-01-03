One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The United States said on Tuesday Egypt's failure to resolve a stand-off over U.S.-backed non-governmental organizations was "unacceptable" and blamed hold-overs from the regime of former President Hosni Mubarak for the crackdown.
"We had been assured by leaders within the Egyptian government that this issue would be resolved ... it is frankly unacceptable to us that that situation has not been returned to normal," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.
Nuland said it appeared Egypt's crackdown on pro-democracy NGOs was driven by "Mubarak hold-overs who don't understand how these organizations operate in a democratic society."
(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.