WASHINGTON The United States said on Tuesday Egypt's failure to resolve a stand-off over U.S.-backed non-governmental organizations was "unacceptable" and blamed hold-overs from the regime of former President Hosni Mubarak for the crackdown.

"We had been assured by leaders within the Egyptian government that this issue would be resolved ... it is frankly unacceptable to us that that situation has not been returned to normal," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.

Nuland said it appeared Egypt's crackdown on pro-democracy NGOs was driven by "Mubarak hold-overs who don't understand how these organizations operate in a democratic society."

(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Sandra Maler)