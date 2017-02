WASHINGTON A U.S. pro-democracy group on Thursday welcomed Egypt's decision to lift travel bans imposed on its staff, but said it remained concerned over Egypt's investigation of civil society groups and hopeful that all charges would be dropped.

The International Republican Institute (IRI) said in a statement it remained very concerned about the situation "and the impact it will have on Egypt's ability to move forward with the democratic transition that so many Egyptians have sought."

