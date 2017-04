CAIRO U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday the United States and Egypt were moving back to a "strong base" in their relationship despite tensions and concerns on human rights.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri told a joint news conference with Kerry in Cairo that his country had no "major disagreements" with the United States but there were "differences in points of view over some issues, which is natural."

(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)