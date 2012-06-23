WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Friday said it was investigating the case of an Egyptian lawmaker who visited Washington for official talks despite saying he was a member of a group the United States bans as a "foreign terrorist organization."

State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland declined to discuss specifics of the case involving Hani Nour Eldin, who the online Daily Beast reported was both a member of parliament and a self-proclaimed member of Gama'a al-Islamiyya (IG), blamed for a spate of violence in Egypt in the 1990s.

"Anybody issued a visa goes through a full set of screenings. Those screenings do depend however on the integrity of the information that's available to us at the time," Nuland told a news briefing in response to questions on Eldin's visit.

"This particular case is one that we are now looking into."

The Daily Beast said that Eldin held meetings at both the White House and the State Department as part of a delegation of Egyptian lawmakers, and confirmed in an interview that he was a member of Gama'a - which the United States blacklisted as a terror organization in 1997.

Members of designated terror groups are not eligible for admission to the United States.

Eldin told the Daily Beast he was not a terrorist, but instead was a legitimate member of parliament who had been jailed on political charges under the government of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

Gama'a's spiritual leader, cleric Omar Abdel-Rahman, is currently serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison for the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and for plotting to attack the U.N. headquarters and other New York City landmarks.

Eldin told the Daily Beast that in his meeting with senior White House officials he had asked about transferring Abdel-Rahman to an Egyptian prison, but that this request had been denied.

Once Egypt's largest militant group, Gama'a issued a ceasefire in the late 1990s and in 2003 formally renounced violence, prompting the Mubarak government to free hundreds of its members.

Following Mubarak's overthrow in 2011 by popular protests, the group established the Building and Development Party, and has participated in the country's subsequent parliamentary elections as part of a bloc of Islamist parties.

