CAIRO Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri said on Sunday no journalists are imprisoned in Egypt because of their reporting. The comments came at a news conference following the first "strategic dialogue" between Egypt and the United States since 2009.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the coming months leading to parliamentary elections would determine whether Egypt can strike a balance between fighting terrorism and human rights.

