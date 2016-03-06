CAIRO Egypt's prosecution ordered on Sunday six members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood accused of assassinating Public Prosecutor Hisham Barakat in June to be detained for 15 days, state news agency MENA reported.

"The prosecution has accused the suspects of several crimes including premeditated murder of the late public prosecutor ... possessing and using explosives, and joining a terrorist group," MENA reported.

A judicial source told Reuters earlier on Sunday of the six men's detention but did not give details on their affiliation or charges they faced.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Mark Potter)