CAIRO Two Islamic State militants wearing suicide vests carried out the deadly church bombings in Egypt on Sunday that killed at least 44 people, the group said in a statement on Sunday that warned of future attacks.

The Alexandria bombing was carried out by an Islamic State militant it identified as Abu Al-Baraa Al-Masri, while the Tanta church bombing was carried out by an individual it named as Abu Ishaaq Al-Masri.

(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Hugh Lawson)