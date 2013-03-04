CAIRO Two members of Egypt's security forces and three civilians were killed on Sunday and hundreds injured when shooting broke out during clashes between protesters and police in the Suez Canal city of Port Said, security and medical sources said on Monday.

The violence erupted as hundreds of people demonstrated against the detention of dozens of people in connection with a soccer riot last year when 70 died.

Police used tear gas to disperse a crowd that had gathered in front of a local government office. The Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday that 404 people had been injured.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that two of its personnel had died of bullet wounds to the neck and head.

Egypt has been in political turmoil for the last two years since a popular uprising that ousted president Hosni Mubarak.

