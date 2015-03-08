ALEXANDRIA, Egypt A series of bombings killed one person and injured nine in Egypt's second city of Alexandria on Sunday and an attack by unidentified gunmen in another province wounded two others, security and medical sources said.

Egypt is facing an Islamist insurgency that has killed hundreds of police officers and soldiers since the army removed Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in 2013 following mass protests against his rule.

Most militant attacks take place in the remote but strategic Sinai Peninsula, but attacks in cities, particularly near police stations, have also increased.

Sunday's first blast killed one person and wounded five others outside a supermarket in the Seyouf district of eastern Alexandria, Magdy Hegazy, undersecretary at the health ministry said.

A bomb blast outside Harambe police station in central Alexandria wounded four more, while security forces disarmed a third bomb device in the vicinity, security sources said.

A fourth bomb went off near the Bab Sharq police station without injuring or killing anyone, Hegazy said.

In Qalyubia province, north of Cairo, one policeman and one civilian were wounded in the attack by unidentified gunmen, security sources said.

