CAIRO Egyptian security forces foiled a "terrorist attack" in Luxor on Wednesday, killing two attackers and wounding a third, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.

There was no immediate claim of the responsibility for the attack, which a health ministry spokesman said had left four Egyptians wounded.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Dominic Evans)