CAIRO Egypt's public prosecutor suffered unspecified injuries when a car bomber rammed into his convoy as it was leaving his home in Cairo on Monday, security and judicial sources said.

A little-known group calling itself the "Giza Popular Resistance" claimed responsibility on its Facebook page for the

attack on Hisham Barakat in front of his home in the upscale Cairo neighbourhood of Heliopolis.

Judges and other officials have increasingly been targeted by Islamist militants opposed to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and apparently angered by hefty prison sentences imposed on members of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Security and judicial sources said the car bomber drove into Barakat's motorcade as it was leaving his home. Two policemen and two civilians were also wounded, they said.

The state news agency MENA said Barakat sustained "light injuries" from a bomb blast in the residential district of Heliopolis. Pictures of the blast showed a large plume of black smoke rising in front of apartment buildings and several cars were on fire.

The Giza Popular Resistance posted pictures that it said were from the attack. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the claim.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hassan; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)