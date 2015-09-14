MEXICO CITY At least two Mexicans were killed, Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement late Sunday, when Egyptian police and military inadvertently opened fire on a group of tourists in the western desert of Egypt.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto condemned the attack on his Twitter account, describing it as a tragic incident, and demanded a full investigation.

Egypt's police and military said they killed 12 Egyptians and Mexicans, and wounded 10, when they accidentally shot at a Mexican tourist convoy while engaging militants in the western desert.

