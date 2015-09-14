MEXICO CITY Mexican tourists who survived a mistaken attack by Egyptian security forces say they were bombed by military helicopters and an aircraft while they stopped for a break in the western desert, Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu said her government had so far confirmed two Mexican nationals were killed, though security and judicial forces in Egypt have said eight Mexicans have been confirmed killed.

She said the group had arrived in Cairo on September 11. Mexico's ambassador to Egypt has interviewed 6 survivors in hospital, she added.

