CAIRO The number of Mexican tourists accidentally killed by Egyptian security in the western desert on Monday has risen to eight, security and judicial sources said.

The tourist group of 22 had parked their four four-by-four vehicles off road for a barbecue near the Bahariya oasis, a tourist site in the western desert, when army aircraft began shelling them, security sources said.

Authorities originally said at least two Mexicans had died.

(Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Andrew Heavens)