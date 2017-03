CAIRO Egypt's antiquities minister issued orders on Wednesday to intensify security at antiquities sites across the country in coordination with the Interior Ministry, in comments reported by state news agency MENA on Wednesday.

A suicide bomb attack near a tourist site in the southern city of Luxor that left four Egyptians wounded marks an escalation of attacks on tourist sites in the country.

