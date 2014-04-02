CAIRO An Egyptian police brigadier-general was killed in Cairo on Wednesday, state TV reported, in what security sources said was a twin bomb attack outside Cairo University.

A senior security official told Reuters several people were also wounded in the blasts.

A state TV correspondent said at least four other police officers were wounded in the blasts, which the security sources said went off near a police vehicle.

Bombings and shootings targeting the security forces have become commonplace in Egypt since the army deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi following mass protests against his rule.

The government this week put the death toll from such attacks at nearly 500 people, most of them soldiers and police.

