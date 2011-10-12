CAIRO Candidates registering on Wednesday for Egypt's first parliamentary elections since the overthrown of the autocratic Hosni Mubarak said they feared Mubarak loyalists would sneak their way onto the candidate lists.

Essam Said, registering as a candidate in Giza west of Cairo on Wednesday, said veterans of Mubarak's now disbanded National Democratic Party (NDP) would get themselves included on party lists because running as independents would make them easier to identify.

"The NDP people are hiding themselves inside the party lists," he said, adding that he knew one former NDP legislator who planned to stand as a candidate for the liberal Wafd party.

Under election rules set after Mubarak's overthrow, two thirds of the lower house will be elected via the party lists covering entire regions, the rest as individuals in smaller constituencies.

The rules are designed to stop old Mubarak loyalists, many of them wealthy notables with enduring local influence, returning to formal politics.

Elections during Mubarak's time were marred by widespread ballot stuffing, vote buying and bullying to ensure sweeping wins for the NDP.

The elections are seen as a crucial test of the ruling military's commitment to end decades of autocratic rule in the Arab world's most populous country.

Elections for parliament's lower house are due to start on November 28. If they go smoothly, it could boost the standing of the army, under fire for its handling of simmering social unrest and suspected by many Egyptians of plotting to stay in power.

Any sign that the old, discredited elite that enriched itself during Mubarak's three-decade rule could return to dominate parliament may reignite the mass street protests that toppled the strongman leader in February.

"I ran in the previous elections but the treatment I received today is very different," said Abdel Maguid Tawfiq as he registered his candidacy in Giza.

"Previously they didn't respect our humanity but today the employees were helpful and the procedures went smoothly."

Shafiq Ahmed, a bearded civil servant, said it was time to get involved in politics again.

"I ran in the elections when I saw that, after the removal of the previous regime, the chance is available for everyone to offer his services," he said.

Ahmed said he would campaign for Islamic sharia law if he wins a seat representing Giza's Boulaq El Dakroor constituency.

Applicants must file a request, prove they have never committed a crime and pay a fee. Successful applicants will be announced after one week.

The elections will test the appeal of the movement viewed as Egypt's best-organised political force, the Muslim Brotherhood, which is seeking half the seats available.

The Brotherhood was seen as the main political threat to Mubarak but has been less willing than many secular liberal groups to challenge the authorities on the streets, insisting the country needs stability to revive its fortunes.

The liberal groups, fragmented and lacking a grassroots support base, may struggle to stamp their identity on the new assembly.

Only candidates seeking to run as independents registered on Monday, with the parties expected to submit lists of candidates later in the week.

