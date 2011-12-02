CAIRO Egypt's first free elections in six decades was marred by minor violations that could cast doubt on the results of certain constituencies but the infractions would not undermine the poll's legitimacy, local monitors said on Thursday.

The monitors, however, urged stricter procedures to be implemented ahead of the next two stages of voting so that they are not repeated.

Egypt's landmark three-stage parliamentary election began on November 28 and drew a huge voter turnout that one army council member estimated at 70 percent.

"Even with the occurrence of violations including some forms of forging, they aren't comparable with what used to happen," the Independent Coalition for Monitoring the Elections said in a statement on Thursday.

The use of thugs was common during the era of ousted President Hosni Mubarak to intimidate voters not willing to vote for his now disbanded National Democratic Party, while police controlled the electoral process in their favour.

Such practices were notably absent at this week's two days of polls as no major violent incidents were reported and police acted in a neutral way when securing voting stations, according to the monitors.

The coalition said that campaigning took place inside the voting stations in violation of rules banning publicity 48 hours before the election day.

They also reported what seemed to be isolated reports of judges directing voters to vote for Islamist parties.

"We observed judges directing voters inside voting stations," Magdy Abdel Halim, general coordinator of the coalition, told reporters.

Monitors criticised the judicial committee supervising the elections and said it lacked independence. They demanded that the committee should be chosen from public figures not only judges.

(Reporting By Tamim Elyan)