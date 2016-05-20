Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
CAIRO The Egyptian military said on Friday it had found parts of debris from the missing EgyptAir plane 290 kilometres north of the Mediterranean coastal city of Alexandria.
The navy has also found some of the passengers' belongings and is sweeping the area looking for the plane's black box, the military said in a statement.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.