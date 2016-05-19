ATHENS The material Greece has found so far floating in the Mediterranean in its search for the missing EgyptAir airliner which vanished earlier on Thursday is not blue and white, Greek defence sources said.

Earlier, Egypt's envoy to France said Greek authorities had informed his counterpart in Athens that they had found debris corresponding to EgyptAir's blue and white colours.

"We have not located such objects," a spokesman for the Greek military said.

Earlier, Greek defence sources said objects found floating about 230 miles south of the island of Crete included what appeared to be plastic coloured red and white, and life jackets.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou)