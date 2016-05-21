Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
CAIRO A preliminary report into Thursday's EgyptAir crash will be presented in one month, the head of the Egyptian investigation team was quoted as saying by Egypt's state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper.
Ayman al-Moqadem, the head of Egypt's Air Accidents Investigation department, said the report "will be published in one month ... and will include all the information gathered by the date of its publication".
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.