Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday told Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry the United States would continue to pledge support for the investigation and search of the EgyptAir plane that went missing over the Mediterranean, the State Department said.
Kerry offered Shoukry condolences for the lives lost in the plane crash and promised to stay in close contact as the investigation progresses, the department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella)
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.