Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
DUBLIN EgyptAir's [EGY.UL] chairman on Thursday denied media reports that the airliner which crashed into the Mediterranean in May had sent a series of technical warnings during flights in the 24 hours before it disappeared from radar screens.
"For me it is not true," Safwat Musallam said on the sidelines of the IATA annual meeting in Dublin when asked about the French media reports.
Musallam said flight MS804 had not experienced any maintenance issues before departure and that the plane, an Airbus (AIR.PA) A320 was "normal".
"We fully trust the aircraft and the pilot," he said.
The search zone for the crashed EgyptAir jet has been narrowed to 2 km (1.24 miles) from 5 km after a French warship picked up a signal from one of the aircraft's black boxes, an Egyptian source on the investigation committee said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jason Neely)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.