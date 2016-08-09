Exclusive: Deutsche poised to settle over Russian 'mirror trades' - sources
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank may settle investigations by British and U.S. authorities into so-called mirror trades by Russian clients as soon as Tuesday, sources told Reuters.
WASHINGTON, The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its 2016 world oil demand growth forecast by 10,000 barrels per day to 1.45 million bpd.
In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2017 by 40,000 bpd to 1.45 million bpd.
PARIS French authorities will head to London next week for a roadshow to try to lure financial jobs to Paris which will show off the French capital's advantages versus Frankfurt as an alternative to Britain's financial centre.
ANKARA/PARIS A row over U.S. visa bans may further weaken Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's efforts to attract foreign investors to Iran, particularly if it slows the implementation of deals for Western aircraft, officials and analysts said.