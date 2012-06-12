The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said it expects Iran's crude oil production to fall by 850,000 barrel per day (bpd) by the end of 2012 because of a lack of investment, reducing it to 2.7 million bpd from 3.55 million bpd at the end of last year.

The EIA said its forecast did not factor in the potential further impact of more "recent sanctions targeting Iran's central bank and the impending European Union embargo on Iran's crude oil production."

The EIA said it expects Iran's crude oil production to fall by another 200,000 bpd in 2013.

