LONDON The European Investment Bank has invested 50 million euros in a clean energy fund managed by Glennmont Partners, in its largest single clean energy equity investment this year, the bank said on Monday.

Glennmont Partners was formed this year following a spin-off of BNP Paribas Clean Energy Partners.

The fund manager raises long-term capital to invest in clean energy projects such as wind, biomass, solar and small-scale hydro in Britain and continental Europe.

This fund is Glennmont's second clean energy fund and has secured commitments of 250 million euros so far.

The EIB's lending to the clean energy sector reached 3.3 billion euros last year. The bank also makes equity investments and provides finance to projects across Europe.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Louise Heavens)