SAN SALVADOR Francisco Flores, the former president of El Salvador who had been on the run and was wanted on corruption charges including embezzlement and illicit gains, turned himself in to authorities on Friday, the country's judiciary said.

Flores, who was president of the Central American country from 1999 to 2004, has been accused of misappropriating funds donated by Taiwan for earthquake relief efforts in 2001.

"He presented himself voluntarily to the courts," judiciary spokesman Ulises Marinero said. "Now we will read the charges against him, explain why he will be held in prison, and explain what crimes he's accused of."

Flores was accompanied by his lawyers and awaits trial.

He had been on the run since January, and was believed to be in Panama. An Interpol red notice - the closest instrument to an international arrest warrant - had been issued against him.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Bernadette Baum)