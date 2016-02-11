Former president of El Salvador, Mauricio Funes arrives at the attorney general office in San Salvador February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

SAN SALVADOR Former El Salvador President Mauricio Funes will face a civil trial after he was not able to verify the source of more than $700,000 (£482,000) found in his personal bank accounts, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

The court ordered a freeze on four of Funes' accounts, a stop to any transfers to third parties, and an investigation into his assets.

A former TV journalist who ruled El Salvador from 2009 to 2014, Funes denied the accusations. In his Twitter account, he said just days ago his lawyer had sent the court proof that the money came from a legal source.

The former president does not face prison and would have to pay a fee or return any unverified funds if he is found guilty.

Funes himself had accused another former president, Francisco Flores, of embezzlement. Flores was awaiting his trial under house arrest when he died from a stroke last month.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria, writing by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)