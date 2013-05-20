DUBLIN Royalty Pharma ROYPH.UL raised its hostile bid for Elan ELN.I to $12.50 (8.20 pounds) per share and heaped pressure on shareholders, saying it will withdraw the bid if they approve a series of defensive transactions announced by the Irish drug firm.

In what has become an increasingly convoluted takeover saga, Royalty Pharma, which buys royalty streams of patented drugs, said Elan's efforts to reinvent itself through a series of acquisitions and debt deals were hasty and ill-conceived.

Royalty's raised bid for Elan from its earlier offer of $11.25 a share values the company at around at around $6.4 billion and comes in the face of Elan's insistence it is worth more.

Elan rejected the initial bid, described as a "nuisance" by its chief executive on Monday, and stressed it is determined to keep its independence.

The Dublin-based company said in a statement that its board would assess the new Royalty Pharma offer, but in the meantime, "strongly advised" shareholders to take no action to the offer.

After Elan announced its second major drug deal inside a week earlier on Monday, the U.S. investment firm said its new, all-cash offer was conditional on shareholders voting against the acquisitions at a special shareholder meeting on June 17.

Royalty said Elan had "dramatically overpaid" last week when it agreed to buy 21 percent of the royalties that U.S. company Theravance THRX.O receives from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) (GSK.L) for $1 billion, and said its offer presented compelling value.

"It represents 100 percent liquidity for Elan stockholders today, which Royalty Pharma believes is a far superior alternative to Elan's high risk strategy of hastily arranged and value destructive acquisitions," Royalty said in a statement.

"If the Theravance Transaction and the other transactions announced today serve as a template, Royalty Pharma believes Elan stockholders should be very concerned about future value destruction and undue risk-taking by Elan."

Elan sold its 50 percent interest in Tysabri to U.S. partner Biogen Idec (BIIB.O) in February for $3.25 billion plus royalties of up to 25 percent, and used the proceeds to reward investors through a share buyback and plot its spending spree.

Royalty added that it reserved the right to waive down the acceptance threshold for the increased offer to 50 percent plus one Elan share from 90 percent previously and would update Elan shareholders in this regard in its revised offer document.

Elan shares ELN.N, up more than 10 percent since Royalty's first approach in February, were a further 3.7 percent higher at $12.10 by 1710 GMT.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Brenda Goh; editing by Kate Holton and Louise Heavens)