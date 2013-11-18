DUBLIN Ireland's Elan ELN.I won approval from shareholders on Monday to complete the sale of the company to U.S. drugmaker Perrigo (PRGO.N), clearing the way for the deal to be completed by the end of the year.

Perrigo agreed to buy the Dublin-based group for $8.6 billion (5.3 billion pounds) in July in a deal that will hand it tax savings from being domiciled in Ireland and royalties from blockbuster multiple sclerosis treatment Tysabri.

The deal ended a bitter takeover battle in which Elan rejected three lower bids from U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma ROYPH.UL.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Keiron Henderson)