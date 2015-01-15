An Israeli Elbit Systems Ltd. Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sits on the tarmac during a media presentation at the airbase in the central Swiss town of Emmen October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

TEL AVIV Elbit Systems Ltd said on Thursday it won contracts worth $117 million (77 million pounds) from Israel's Ministry of Defence for the supply of command, control, computer, communications and intelligence (C4I) systems.

Most of the agreements will be carried out over six years.

Under the contracts, Israel-based Elbit said it will develop the next generation of the digital army project, a master programme to computerise all operations in the land forces, connecting all field and command echelons into a central data network.

The company will also develop communications systems and wide band radio systems.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)