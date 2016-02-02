TEL AVIV Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) said its UK joint venture with Kellog, Brown and Root (KBR) won a contract from the UK Defence Ministry's military flight training programme worth about 500 million pounds over 18 years.

Elbit Systems and U.S.-based KBR each hold 50 percent in the joint venture, Affinity Flying Services Ltd, and will evenly support and benefit from the programme, Elbit (ESLT.O) said on Tuesday.

The UK programme is aimed at delivering aircrew training for the 21st century. Affinity will provide systems and training infrastructure and maintenance and logistics support services.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)