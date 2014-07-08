NETANYA Israel Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is banking on its new Skylens wearable head-up display for commercial pilots to boost sales.

The device, worn like ski goggles, displays high-resolution symbols and video on a transparent visor, allowing pilots to take off and land in low visibility conditions such as fog with less dependence on airport instruments.

"Nearly two out of 10 commercial flights are delayed due to weather conditions," Dror Yahav, vice president of commercial aviation in Elbit's aersopace division, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Until now commercial pilots only had head-up displays that were hung in the cockpit, which are costly to install and too big for small planes, said Ran Kril, vice president of marketing and business development in Elbit's aerospace division.

The Skylens is based on the concept already used in the helmets of air force pilots. It is even suitable for commercial pilots who often wear glasses.

Outlays on large defence platforms by governments around the world have slowed in recent years but Elbit specialises in some niche segments that are in demand. One of these segments is commercial avionics systems.

Elbit said one of its first customers for the Skylens is France's Dassault Aviation, which selected the enhanced vision system for its Falcon business jets. The size of the deal has not been disclosed.

Elbit said it has won other contracts as well.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)