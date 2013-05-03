LONDON Private equity firm Electra Partners said on Friday it has received a binding offer worth $1.3 billion (836.7 million pounds) from funds advised by its peer BC Partners for electronic animal identification company Allflex.

If accepted the offer would amount to $630.5 million gross proceeds for Electra's clients, Electra said.

According to Electra's website the group first invested $45 million in Allflex 14 years ago as part of a $168 million management buyout from Goldman Sachs.

Proceeds to the listed unit Electra Private Equity will be $398 million pounds, representing a gross return of 15 times the original cost, Electra said.

Allflex and Electra Partners were advised by Rothschild.

Electra bought Allflex in 1998 after the European Union tightened food traceability rules in the wake of the Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) crisis, commonly known as "Mad-Cow disease."

The company has since become the world leader in electronic traceability with factories in France, Brazil, Poland and China.

