LONDON Activist investor Edward Bramson has launched a fresh bid to shake up the management of Electra Private Equity (ELTA.L), the company said on Friday, less than a year after he lost a shareholder vote to join its board.

The board of Electra said it had received on Thursday a requisition for a general meeting from Bramson's Sherborne Investors (SIGB.L), where a resolution will be proposed seeking the appointment of two new board members.

Bramson, Electra's largest shareholder, has criticised the performance of Electra's management team and its decision to manage assets internally, and "considers a number of its portfolio companies to be undervalued as a result of operational deficiencies", Electra said in the statement.

Electra said it unanimously opposed the resolution to appoint Bramson and Ian Brindle to its board and remained convinced the interests of shareholders were best served by a board that is wholly independent of any shareholder.

Bramson had attempted to secure a seat on the board in October but was defeated in a shareholder vote in which only around 11 percent of independent Electra investors backed his proposals.

Sherborne had around 20 percent of Electra's shares at the time of the last vote but since then the New York-based investor, who has already succeeded in instigating improved shareholder returns at former quoted fund firm F&C Asset Management, has increased his stake to close to 30 percent.

"A departure from the wholly non-executive and independent board risks destabilising the current successful partnership between the Board and Electra Partners," Electra said in the statement, quoting a letter signed by Chairman Roger Yates which was sent to Bramson on Aug. 12.

"In our view this outweighs the argument that Sherborne should have Board representation simply because it is a large shareholder," the letter said.

Yates also said that Bramson had so far failed to explain how the fund could improve the performance of its portfolio companies, and the board refuted Bramson's claim that the company needed "an operating turnaround" either at the board level or within individual portfolio companies.

Sherborne did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Analysts at Jefferies said they continued to have sympathy with the Board's opposition to the resolutions, given a lack of clarity over the direction the new directors would seek to take the trust.

"This uncertainty continues to weigh on Electra's discount, of currently 11 percent," the firm said in a note to clients.

Over 10 years, Electra has delivered a 210 percent total return to shareholders, compared with a 79 percent return for the FTSE All-share .FTAS and 184 percent for the FTSE 250 .FTMC.

(Reporting by Emiliano Mellino and Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)