LONDON A standoff between Electra Private Equity (ELTA.L) and Edward Bramson comes to a head on Monday as shareholders vote whether to appoint the activist investor to the board of what is one of the City of London's oldest investment funds.

Ahead of Monday's general meeting, forced by Bramson, company shareholders have been deciding whether to accept a management shake-up that would see the New York-based investor elected to the board.

If shareholders vote in favour of the proposals, Bramson has said he will oversee a shake-up of the fund, promising to more than double the company's market value.

The proposals have been strongly rejected by Electra's board, and shareholders say they have yet to see specific details on how the value creation will be achieved.

Bramson's Sherborne Investors is currently Electra's largest stakeholder with 20 percent. Shareholders have been asked to appoint Bramson and former Sherborne chairman Ian Brindle to the board, and remove non-executive director Geoffrey Cullinan.

The saga began in February, when Sherborne first revealed its stake in the private equity fund. In July Electra rejected a request by Bramson to join the board and lead a strategic review.

The suggestion that Electra required a revamp surprised some analysts - the fund delivered an annualised return on equity of 14 percent over the 10 years to the end of March 2014, hitting its target of between 10 and 15 percent.

Not to be deterred, Bramson submitted a September letter to Electra shareholders, saying that a reorganisation of the company could create more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) of shareholder value and take the share price to around 6,000 pence each - more than double its current levels.

Electra, which traces its origins to 1935 and whose holdings range from holiday parks operator Park Resorts to retailer Hotter Shoes, promised a "forceful response". Its board presented a united front a few days later, recommending that shareholders vote against the resolutions.

Bramson's letter said the six-strong board of non-executive directors was short on private equity experience, a charge that Electra Chairman Roger Yates subsequently told Reuters he took as "a bit of an insult".

Two leading investor advisory groups, ISS and PIRC, also recommended that shareholders vote against Sherborne's proposals, with PIRC saying that it had no significant concerns over the board's composition.

Both Electra and Sherborne have been wooing shareholders in recent weeks. Electra investors have told Reuters that Bramson had so far not revealed specifics of the plan, even in private meetings, and Bramson has declined to comment to Reuters on the issue.

The case bears strong similarities to Bramson's tilt at F&C Asset Management, another old British fund. Bramson seized control of the firm in a bitter 2011 boardroom coup, with similarly vague promises to turn the company around.

F&C shares surged by almost 120 percent from August 2010, when Bramson's stake building began, to when he stepped down as chairman in August 2013, compared with a 50 percent rise in the FTSE Mid cap index over the same period. Electra has said that despite the sharp rise in share price the firm underperformed its peers during his tenure.

