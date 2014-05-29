LONDON UK private equity firm Electra (ELTA.L) said on Thursday it had made a record level of investments in the first half of its financial year and has 294 million pounds available to spend on new deals. Electra's diluted net asset value per share rose 5 percent to 2,914 pence in the half-year to end of March 2014. The group said that despite a competitive market, it had spent 250 million pounds on new assets such as Hotter Shoes over the period and had realised 152 million pounds of investments. Electra, which had 1.5 billion pounds in funds under management last year, said it generated diluted returns per share of 150 pence. In March, activist investor Edward Bramson raised his stake in the firm, becoming its largest shareholder months after realizing hefty profits on the sale of a stake in rival 3i (III.L). Bramson holds a 19.08 percent stake through Sherborne Investors, although analysts have said he was unlikely to pursue an activist approach towards the company. Shares in Electra were up 0.7 percent at 2,718 pence at 0636 GMT.