LONDON Rebel investor Edward Bramson has called on directors of Electra Private Equity (ELTA.L) to reconsider their opposition to his plan to shake up the company's management.

Electra said in September that Bramson's Sherborne Investors (SIGB.L) had requested a vote on proposals to appoint the New York-based activist investor and Sherborne nominee Ian Brindle, former UK chairman of PwC, to its six-member board.

Electra has opposed the plan.

In a letter to Electra's shareholders ahead of a shareholder meeting on Nov. 5, Bramson urged them to vote in favour of the proposals.

"The hostile reactions of the investment manager and the board seem disproportionate to a proposal by a long-term shareholder to nominate a small minority of qualified directors to Electra's board," he said.

"We continue to hope that the directors will reconsider their unwarranted opposition to our nominees."

Electra Private Equity, owner of restaurant chain TGI Friday and Park Resorts, has been in a long-running dispute with its largest shareholder over issues of performance, governance and its relationship with Electra Partners, the firm contracted to manage its investments.

Bramson attempted to secure a seat on the board last October, but only around 11 percent of independent Electra investors backed his proposals.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman)