(Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 27 - Private equity firm Palamon Capital said it has agreed to sell SAV Credit, the credit card business that includes the Marbles brand, to Varde Partners in a 472 million pound deal.

The deal is the culmination of a nine-year investment for Palamon, which invested behind SAV Credit's founder Richard Langstaff in 2002. It has delivered a double-digit rate of return for Palamon over that period, the private equity firm said.

Since the outset, the business has accumulated some 500,000 credit card accounts and more than 600 million pounds in credit card assets, acquiring new business and bringing in new investors as it developed.

SAV Credit acquired the Marbles credit card business from HSBC (HSBA.L) in 2007 and added Citigroup's (C.N) credit card portfolio in 2010, at which point it brought in Varde as a co-investor.

Other co-investors, listed private equity firm Electra (ELTA.L) and Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners are also selling their stakes.

In a separate statement, Electra said the deal would give it gross proceeds in excess of 40 million pounds and a return of 1.7 times on cost. ($1 = 0.643 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Meads; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)