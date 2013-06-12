LONDON, June 12 Britain's largest energy
suppliers would be forced to disclose prices at which they trade
electricity up to two years ahead under proposals made by the
country's energy regulator on Wednesday aimed at loosening the
firms' grip on the power market.
If the reforms are passed, suppliers will have to reveal
prices for long-term contracts on trading platforms which the
regulator hopes will give easier market access to smaller energy
firms.
Britain's 'big six' suppliers are Centrica's British
Gas, EDF Energy, E.ON, RWE's
npower, Iberdrola's Scottish Power, and SSE,
which control about 99 percent of the power market.
"Ofgem's proposals will break the stranglehold of the big
six in the retail market and create a more level playing field
for independent suppliers," said Andrew Wright, senior partner
for markets at regulator Ofgem.
The proposal is part of the watchdog's wider reforms to open
up the electricity market and boost liquidity including an
obligation on producers to sell 20 percent of supply in the open
market instead of through bilateral deals.
Britain's utilities are already trading up to 30 percent of
their output in the short-term market but liquidity and price
transparency in the futures market is still lacking, Ofgem said.
The big six companies are often accused by the British
public of using their competitive advantage to charge high
energy prices although the latest EU-wide comparisons showed
that British households pay below-average prices for electricity
and gas.
In parallel reforms Ofgem is urging suppliers to offer
customers their best available energy tariffs and to reduce the
amount of complex offers.
"An increased role ...for independent suppliers and
generators is precisely what will help drive the competition
that delivers better value for consumers and businesses," Energy
Secretary Edward Davey said in a statement.
His ministry is currently pushing a separate electricity
market reform package through Parliament that he says can also
improve market liquidity if Ofgem's proposals are delayed.