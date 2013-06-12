LONDON, June 12 British energy watchdog Ofgem
set out proposals on Wednesday for "a more level playing field"
so smaller suppliers could compete with the 'big six' firms.
Proposed reforms would involve forcing the large suppliers
to post the prices at which they buy and sell wholesale
electricity up to two years in advance.
"Ofgem's proposals will break the stranglehold of the big
six in the retail market and create a more level playing field
for independent suppliers," said Ofgem senior partner for
markets Andrew Wright.
Britain's 'big six' suppliers are Centrica's British
Gas, EDF Energy, E.ON, RWE's
npower, Iberdrola's Scottish Power, and SSE.