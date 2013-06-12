LONDON, June 12 British energy watchdog Ofgem set out proposals on Wednesday for "a more level playing field" so smaller suppliers could compete with the 'big six' firms.

Proposed reforms would involve forcing the large suppliers to post the prices at which they buy and sell wholesale electricity up to two years in advance.

"Ofgem's proposals will break the stranglehold of the big six in the retail market and create a more level playing field for independent suppliers," said Ofgem senior partner for markets Andrew Wright.

Britain's 'big six' suppliers are Centrica's British Gas, EDF Energy, E.ON, RWE's npower, Iberdrola's Scottish Power, and SSE.