LONDON Electronics parts supplier Electrocomponents (ECM.L) warned on Friday of a drop in profits this year after increased discounting and a shift to low-margin products, including the Raspberry Pi computer, hit first-half results.

The British company said it expected headline pretax profits for the six months to end-September to be about 40 million pounds ($64.8 million), down from 59.4 million pounds a year earlier, on flat sales.

It said it expected to return to sales growth in the second half but, assuming market conditions did not improve, full-year headline profit would be slightly below the bottom end of analysts' consensus forecast, which stands at 110 million pounds. Last year the company made a pretax profit of 122 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company said its gross margin had been hit by increased use of customer discounts and higher sales of lower-margin products, including the Raspberry Pi, a single-board computer that retails at about 25 pounds.

It said it would work to improve margins in the second half, with targeted selling price increases and actions to improve discount effectiveness.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)